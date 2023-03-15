Arizona State vs. Nevada: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Four
The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) are a 2.5-point favorite to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 bracket when they play the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:10 PM on truTV. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.
Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Dayton, Ohio
- Venue: UD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona State
|-2.5
|135.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Arizona State vs Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- The Sun Devils have a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Arizona State has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.
- Nevada has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have won two of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Nevada has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Arizona State vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona State
|13
|43.3%
|70.3
|142.9
|67.7
|134.6
|137.7
|Nevada
|19
|67.9%
|72.6
|142.9
|66.9
|134.6
|138.3
Additional Arizona State vs Nevada Insights & Trends
- Arizona State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Sun Devils have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Nevada has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- Five of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Sun Devils put up just 3.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (66.9).
- Arizona State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 67.7 the Sun Devils allow.
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Nevada is 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Arizona State vs. Nevada Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona State
|12-18-0
|4-12
|14-16-0
|Nevada
|17-11-0
|5-4
|16-12-0
Arizona State vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits
|Arizona State
|Nevada
|10-5
|Home Record
|14-1
|7-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.9
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.8
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.