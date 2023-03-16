The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-1.5) 144.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-2) 144 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Arkansas (-2.5) 144 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • In the Razorbacks' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • Illinois is 15-14-1 ATS this year.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 30 times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Arkansas is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.
  • Arkansas has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The Fighting Illini have experienced the 32nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +4000 at the start of the season to +20000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

