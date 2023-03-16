Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the New Mexico Lobos (20-12) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-13) at Dreamstyle Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 16.
The Lumberjacks lost their last matchup 76-63 against Sacramento State on Wednesday.
Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico 74, Northern Arizona 70
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Lumberjacks' best win this season came in an 84-82 victory on February 9 over the Sacramento State Hornets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 78) on February 9
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 78) on January 14
- 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 111) on December 3
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 2
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 114) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks put up 75.0 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Northern Arizona has scored 73.8 points per game in Big Sky play, and 75.0 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lumberjacks are scoring 2.5 more points per game at home (77.7) than away (75.2).
- Northern Arizona is conceding fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (77.1).
- While the Lumberjacks are averaging 75.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 68.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.