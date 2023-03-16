The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) battle on Thursday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 9:40 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games have hit the over.

Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Sportsbooks rate Tennessee lower (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Volunteers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.

Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Louisiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 Louisiana is 53rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+150000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 104th, a difference of 51 spots.

Louisiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

