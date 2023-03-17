A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) play against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 10:05 PM, on truTV.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Arizona State has compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this year.

TCU is 16-16-1 ATS this season.

Horned Frogs games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Sun Devils' national championship odds have decreased from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

