Arizona State vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) play against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 10:05 PM, on truTV.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Arizona State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|142.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|TCU (-5)
|142
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|TCU (-4.5)
|142
|-208
|+175
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Arizona State vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Arizona State has compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this year.
- TCU is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- Horned Frogs games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Sun Devils' national championship odds have decreased from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.