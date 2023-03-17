The TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are set to match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 10:05 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Damion Baugh and Desmond Cambridge are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. TCU

Game Day: Friday, March 17

10:05 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

truTV

Arizona State's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Arizona State defeated Nevada 98-73. With 20 points, DJ Horne was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 20 3 2 0 0 4 Desmond Cambridge 17 2 6 0 1 1 Neal Jamiya 16 4 2 3 0 1

Arizona State Players to Watch

Cambridge is No. 1 on the Sun Devils in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (2.3), and produces 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Frankie Collins is posting a team-best 4.4 assists per contest. He's also producing 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, hitting 39.8% of his shots from the floor.

Warren Washington tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 9.2 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Sun Devils get 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Horne.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Arizona State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)