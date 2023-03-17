The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) face off against the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State has compiled a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils rank 109th.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs give up.

When Arizona State allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 19-8.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arizona State is scoring 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (69.5).

At home the Sun Devils are giving up 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they are on the road (71.4).

At home, Arizona State sinks 6.9 treys per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) too.

Arizona State Schedule