How to Watch Arizona State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) face off against the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM.
Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State has compiled a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils rank 109th.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 71.1 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 67.9 the Horned Frogs give up.
- When Arizona State allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 19-8.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arizona State is scoring 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than away (69.5).
- At home the Sun Devils are giving up 65.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they are on the road (71.4).
- At home, Arizona State sinks 6.9 treys per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) too.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|USC
|W 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|Nevada
|W 98-73
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
