The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket that tips off at 10:05 PM, live on truTV. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
TCU -5.5 142.5

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

  • Arizona State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.
  • Arizona State has a 139-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Arizona State is 13-18-0 against the spread this season.
  • Arizona State has been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
  • The Sun Devils have a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • Arizona State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1
Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

  • Arizona State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Sun Devils have gone over the total five times.
  • The Sun Devils average only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (67.9).
  • When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arizona State is 7-8 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0
Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

Arizona State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State
13-4 Home Record 10-5
4-7 Away Record 7-6
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1
72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5
9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

