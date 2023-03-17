The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket that tips off at 10:05 PM, live on truTV. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Arizona State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 142.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.

Arizona State has a 139-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Arizona State is 13-18-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

The Sun Devils have a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

Arizona State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 18 58.1% 75.2 146.3 67.9 135.8 142.1 Arizona State 10 32.3% 71.1 146.3 67.9 135.8 137.7

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

Arizona State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Sun Devils have gone over the total five times.

The Sun Devils average only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (67.9).

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arizona State is 7-8 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 14-17-0 6-7 15-16-0 Arizona State 13-18-0 4-3 15-16-0

Arizona State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

TCU Arizona State 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.