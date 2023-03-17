Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Xfinity Center has the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) going head to head against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at 12:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Wildcats took home the 82-72 win at home on February 17.
- The Wildcats have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- Arizona has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball).
- Arizona's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 contests this year, posting 70.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 74.4 PPG.
- The Wildcats are posting 76.7 points per game this year at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (72.2).
- In 2022-23, Arizona is ceding 62.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 68.3.
- The Wildcats have been scoring 68.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
