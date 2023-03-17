Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) clashing at Xfinity Center (on March 17) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Arizona.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 8 Utah Utes in an 82-72 win on February 17, which was their best win of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- Arizona has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and are allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball.
- Offensively, Arizona is tallying 70.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (74.4 points per game) is 4.2 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Wildcats have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Arizona is surrendering six fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (68.3).
- The Wildcats have been scoring 68.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
