Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-59 loss to UCLA in their most recent game on Thursday.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on February 17, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per outing (191st in college basketball).
- Offensively, Arizona is putting up 70.2 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (74.4 points per game) is 4.2 PPG higher.
- The Wildcats put up 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 72.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- Arizona surrenders 62.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.3 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Wildcats have been putting up 68.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
