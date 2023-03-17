Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- When the Wildcats took down the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 17 by a score of 82-72, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Wildcats have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball).
- Offensively, Arizona is posting 70.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (74.4 points per game) is 4.2 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Wildcats are putting up 4.5 more points per game (76.7) than they are when playing on the road (72.2).
- In home games, Arizona is allowing six fewer points per game (62.3) than away from home (68.3).
- The Wildcats have been putting up 68.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
