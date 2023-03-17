The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (21-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score only 1.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, West Virginia is 13-4.

Arizona's record is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.

The 74.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 13.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61).

When Arizona puts up more than 61 points, it is 19-3.

West Virginia has a 19-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

The Wildcats shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers' 35.5 shooting percentage is 5.7 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Arizona Schedule