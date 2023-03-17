The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (21-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers score only 1.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, West Virginia is 13-4.
  • Arizona's record is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 13.4 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 61 points, it is 19-3.
  • West Virginia has a 19-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
  • The Mountaineers' 35.5 shooting percentage is 5.7 lower than the Wildcats have given up.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon L 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-70 Gill Coliseum
3/2/2023 UCLA L 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 West Virginia - Xfinity Center

