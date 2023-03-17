Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) will look to defeat the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:35 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|156.5
|-2000
|+950
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|156
|-1500
|+900
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Gonzaga (-16)
|156.5
|-1667
|+900
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Gonzaga has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games have hit the over.
Grand Canyon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- While our computer ranking puts Grand Canyon 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 55th.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.