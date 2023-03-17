The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) will look to defeat the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:35 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-15.5) 156.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Gonzaga (-15.5) 156 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Gonzaga (-16) 156.5 -1667 +900 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games have hit the over.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +200000
  • While our computer ranking puts Grand Canyon 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 55th.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

