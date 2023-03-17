The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) will look to defeat the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:35 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

truTV

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gonzaga has put together a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 19 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games have hit the over.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 While our computer ranking puts Grand Canyon 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 55th.

Based on its moneyline odds, Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

