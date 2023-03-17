Friday's contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) at Ball Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-68 and heavily favors Gonzaga to come out on top. Game time is at TBA on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 15.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the total.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -15.5

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 83, Grand Canyon 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-15.5)



Gonzaga (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Gonzaga has a 13-17-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Grand Canyon, who is 13-16-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Antelopes games have gone over 21 times. Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Grand Canyon has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes put up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +297 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Grand Canyon ranks 62nd in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 29.4 its opponents average.

Grand Canyon hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) while shooting 38.4% from deep (15th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.0 per game at 31.2%.

Grand Canyon loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

