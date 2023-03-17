When the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) play in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday at 7:35 PM ET, Drew Timme and Rayshon Harrison will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: truTV

Grand Canyon's Last Game

In its previous game, Grand Canyon beat Southern Utah on Saturday, 84-66. Its leading scorer was Harrison with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rayshon Harrison 31 8 8 2 0 5 Gabe McGlothan 21 3 2 1 0 2 Noah Baumann 16 7 1 1 0 5

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan is No. 1 on the Antelopes in rebounding (7.7 per game), and puts up 12.8 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Antelopes get 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Chance McMillian.

Noah Baumann gives the Antelopes 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Yvan Ouedraogo gives the Antelopes 5.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Grand Canyon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)