How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:35 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- Grand Canyon is 14-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.
- The Antelopes put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- Grand Canyon has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- At home Grand Canyon is scoring 81.3 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging on the road (67.5).
- The Antelopes are giving up fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (69.3).
- Grand Canyon makes more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 84-79
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 84-66
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
