The Arizona Coyotes will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 18, with the Coyotes victorious in three straight games.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Coyotes Blackhawks 4-1 ARI 2/10/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 4-3 (F/OT) CHI 1/6/2023 Blackhawks Coyotes 2-0 CHI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are conceding 239 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in league play.

The Coyotes' 192 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 69 31 41 72 47 45 36.8% Nick Schmaltz 50 21 25 46 46 45 42.4% Matias Maccelli 51 6 32 38 37 23 0% Lawson Crouse 64 22 16 38 30 27 40.9% Barrett Hayton 69 13 23 36 32 28 50.7%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 238 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 171 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that stretch.

