How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 18, with the Coyotes victorious in three straight games.
You can watch the Blackhawks-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/28/2023
|Coyotes
|Blackhawks
|4-1 ARI
|2/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/OT) CHI
|1/6/2023
|Blackhawks
|Coyotes
|2-0 CHI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are conceding 239 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th in league play.
- The Coyotes' 192 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|69
|31
|41
|72
|47
|45
|36.8%
|Nick Schmaltz
|50
|21
|25
|46
|46
|45
|42.4%
|Matias Maccelli
|51
|6
|32
|38
|37
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|64
|22
|16
|38
|30
|27
|40.9%
|Barrett Hayton
|69
|13
|23
|36
|32
|28
|50.7%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 238 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 171 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|68
|20
|13
|33
|25
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|58
|10
|21
|31
|54
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|67
|14
|13
|27
|38
|46
|40%
|Philipp Kurashev
|67
|9
|16
|25
|23
|42
|44.1%
