Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
The Arizona Coyotes (26-32-11) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-6) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+. The Coyotes have won three straight games.
In the past 10 outings for the Coyotes (6-2-2), their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (25.0%).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-1.6)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (26-32-11 overall) have a 7-11-18 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the 23 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-8 record (good for 26 points).
- In the eight games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they went 1-6-1 (three points).
- Arizona has taken six points from the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-16-4 record).
- The Coyotes are 23-7-6 in the 36 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 52 points).
- In the 24 games when Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-11-2 record (24 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 61 games. The Coyotes went 21-30-10 in those matchups (52 points).
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|27th
|2.78
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|32nd
|24th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|32nd
|25.8
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|31st
|35.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|29th
|22nd
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|16.7%
|28th
|24th
|76.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.6%
|21st
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
