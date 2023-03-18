How to Watch the Duke vs. Iona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Duke Blue Devils (25-6) play against the No. 14 seed Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest begins at 9:30 PM.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Iona Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Gaels score 12.6 more points per game (63.4) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (50.8).
- Iona has put together a 21-4 record in games it scores more than 50.8 points.
- Duke is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Blue Devils put up 63.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 54.4 the Lady Gaels give up.
- Duke is 21-2 when scoring more than 54.4 points.
- Iona has a 21-3 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|L 45-41
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/3/2023
|North Carolina
|W 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Iona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 39-37
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Siena
|W 67-66
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Manhattan
|W 73-60
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/18/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
