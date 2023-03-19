Arizona vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (26-6) and Arizona Wildcats (22-9) matching up at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 19.
The Wildcats head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-62 win over West Virginia on Friday.
Arizona vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arizona vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 76, Arizona 68
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win this season came in an 82-72 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Terrapins have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 32) on January 8
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 35) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +300 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (41st in college basketball) and allow 64.7 per contest (187th in college basketball).
- Arizona scores fewer points in conference action (70.2 per game) than overall (74.4).
- The Wildcats are putting up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (72.2).
- At home Arizona is allowing 62.3 points per game, six fewer points than it is away (68.3).
- While the Wildcats are posting 74.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 69.8 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.