How to Watch the Arizona vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-6) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-9) on Sunday at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 5.7 more points per game (74.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.7).
- Arizona is 18-2 when it scores more than 68.7 points.
- Maryland's record is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 74.4 points.
- The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins score are 14.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).
- Maryland has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.
- Arizona has a 21-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
- The Terrapins are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (40.8%).
- The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-70
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|UCLA
|L 73-59
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|West Virginia
|W 75-62
|Xfinity Center
|3/19/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.