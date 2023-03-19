The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) after winning four straight home games. The Thunder are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -1.5 234.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played 20 games this season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.
  • The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 224.7 points, 9.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix is 37-33-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 33 47.1% 117.8 231.1 116.3 227.7 230.3
Suns 20 28.6% 113.3 231.1 111.4 227.7 225.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Suns' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Phoenix has been better against the spread on the road (19-16-0) than at home (18-17-0) this season.
  • The Suns put up just three fewer points per game (113.3) than the Thunder allow (116.3).
  • Phoenix is 21-6 against the spread and 21-6 overall when it scores more than 116.3 points.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 44-26 12-10 40-30
Suns 37-33 13-13 34-36

Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Suns
117.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
35-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-6
29-18
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-6
116.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
23-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-20
20-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-17

