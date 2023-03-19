Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 116 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Thunder sport a 43-26-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-32-3 mark of the Suns.
- As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 10-8 against the spread compared to the 11-11-2 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (32 out of 70).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-18, while the Thunder are 12-10 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is 20th in the NBA in points scored (113.3 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4).
- This season the Suns are fourth-best in the league in assists at 27.1 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Suns are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).
- Phoenix takes 36.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.3% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.7% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.