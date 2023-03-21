How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 21, with the Coyotes having won four straight games.
You can watch ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ to see the Coyotes look to hold off the Jets.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/15/2023
|Jets
|Coyotes
|2-1 WPG
|10/28/2022
|Coyotes
|Jets
|3-2 (F/OT) WPG
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes give up 3.4 goals per game (241 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 196 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|70
|32
|43
|75
|47
|46
|36.8%
|Nick Schmaltz
|51
|21
|26
|47
|48
|46
|41.9%
|Matias Maccelli
|52
|7
|32
|39
|38
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|65
|22
|16
|38
|30
|29
|40.9%
|Barrett Hayton
|70
|14
|23
|37
|32
|28
|50.7%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are conceding 201 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
- The Jets' 214 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|71
|27
|46
|73
|35
|36
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|69
|15
|53
|68
|55
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|71
|38
|23
|61
|37
|55
|48%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|63
|24
|32
|56
|43
|32
|49.4%
|Blake Wheeler
|62
|15
|35
|50
|24
|38
|49.4%
