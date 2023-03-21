The Winnipeg Jets will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 21, with the Coyotes having won four straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ to see the Coyotes look to hold off the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/15/2023 Jets Coyotes 2-1 WPG 10/28/2022 Coyotes Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 3.4 goals per game (241 in total), 24th in the league.

With 196 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 70 32 43 75 47 46 36.8% Nick Schmaltz 51 21 26 47 48 46 41.9% Matias Maccelli 52 7 32 39 38 23 0% Lawson Crouse 65 22 16 38 30 29 40.9% Barrett Hayton 70 14 23 37 32 28 50.7%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are conceding 201 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Jets' 214 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players