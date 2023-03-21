The Winnipeg Jets will host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 21, with the Coyotes having won four straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ to see the Coyotes look to hold off the Jets.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/15/2023 Jets Coyotes 2-1 WPG
10/28/2022 Coyotes Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes give up 3.4 goals per game (241 in total), 24th in the league.
  • With 196 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 70 32 43 75 47 46 36.8%
Nick Schmaltz 51 21 26 47 48 46 41.9%
Matias Maccelli 52 7 32 39 38 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 65 22 16 38 30 29 40.9%
Barrett Hayton 70 14 23 37 32 28 50.7%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets are conceding 201 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.
  • The Jets' 214 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Jets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Jets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 71 27 46 73 35 36 25%
Joshua Morrissey 69 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 71 38 23 61 37 55 48%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 63 24 32 56 43 32 49.4%
Blake Wheeler 62 15 35 50 24 38 49.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.