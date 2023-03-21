Coyotes vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11, winners of four straight) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-265)
|Coyotes (+225)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been an underdog in 61 games this season, and won 23 (37.7%).
- Arizona has entered 26 games this season as an underdog by +225 or more and is 7-19 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.8% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 34 of 70 times.
Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|214 (21st)
|Goals
|196 (26th)
|201 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|241 (24th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (22nd)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (29th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total five times.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 2.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes' 196 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 241 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -45.
