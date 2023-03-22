Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Paul put up 14 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in a 124-120 loss against the Thunder.

Below we will look at Paul's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.6 Assists 9.5 9.2 9.9 PRA 29.5 27 27.3 PR 19.5 17.8 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Lakers

Paul has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Paul's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.0 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

The Lakers are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 31 28 4 8 3 0 2

