The Edmonton Oilers will host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, March 22, with the Oilers victorious in four consecutive games.

You can turn on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS to watch as the Oilers and the Coyotes square off.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Coyotes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2022 Oilers Coyotes 8-2 EDM

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 243 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 197 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 71 32 44 76 48 46 35.6% Nick Schmaltz 52 21 27 48 48 47 41.4% Matias Maccelli 53 7 32 39 38 23 0% Lawson Crouse 66 22 16 38 30 29 40.3% Barrett Hayton 71 15 23 38 32 28 50.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 279 total goals (3.9 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.7 goals per game (47 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players