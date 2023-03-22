The Edmonton Oilers (40-23-8, on a four-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11) at Rogers Place. The contest on Wednesday, March 22 starts at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-450) Coyotes (+360) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won 23, or 37.1%, of the 62 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +360 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 21.7% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has played 34 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 279 (1st) Goals 197 (26th) 235 (22nd) Goals Allowed 243 (24th) 77 (1st) Power Play Goals 40 (22nd) 60 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have scored 197 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Coyotes have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.

They have a -46 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

