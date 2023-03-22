Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 124-120 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Booker produced 46 points.

Let's look at Booker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 28.0 33.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.5 5.0 PRA 41.5 38 42.3 PR 36.5 32.5 37.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Lakers

Booker is responsible for taking 14.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Booker's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.8 points per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 45.4 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Devin Booker vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 35 25 4 5 2 0 0

