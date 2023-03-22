Josh Okogie plus his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 124-120 loss to the Thunder, Okogie tallied eight points.

In this article, we look at Okogie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.2 11.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.7 PRA 19.5 11.8 16.5 PR 17.5 10.5 14.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Lakers

Okogie is responsible for taking 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okogie's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 116.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are 28th in the league, allowing 45.4 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers concede 25.6 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Josh Okogie vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 10 3 3 0 0 0 1 11/22/2022 7 0 2 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okogie or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.