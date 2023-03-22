Landry Shamet will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his most recent action, a 124-120 loss to the Thunder, Shamet put up 10 points.

We're going to break down Shamet's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Landry Shamet Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 15.1 Rebounds -- 1.6 2.9 Assists -- 2.2 3.5 PRA -- 13.3 21.5 PR 11.5 11.1 18 3PM 1.5 2.1 3.4



Landry Shamet Insights vs. the Lakers

Shamet is responsible for attempting 3.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Shamet is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Shamet's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.8 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.6 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Landry Shamet vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 29 13 3 2 3 1 1

