Suns vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
Pacific Division opponents face one another when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this season.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-1)
|229
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|229.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Suns (-1)
|227.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|-
|227.5
|+100
|-120
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Suns average 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Lakers have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 116.8 (21st in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams together allow 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 36-34-1 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+475
|+240
|-2500
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1500
|+110
