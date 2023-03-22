Pacific Division opponents face one another when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this season.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 116.8 (21st in NBA).

The teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together allow 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 36-34-1 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +475 +240 -2500 Lakers +2800 +1500 +110

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.