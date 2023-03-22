Pacific Division opponents face one another when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-1) 229 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 229.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-1) 227.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 227.5 +100 -120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Suns average 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Lakers have a -27 scoring differential, putting up 116.4 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 116.8 (21st in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 229.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams together allow 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix has put together a 36-34-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +475 +240 -2500
Lakers +2800 +1500 +110

