The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1)

Lakers (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



The Suns (35-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 49.3% of the time, 2.1% more often than the Lakers (34-35-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Phoenix (23-19-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.5%) than Los Angeles (25-24-2) does as the underdog (49%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix does it less often (46.5% of the time) than Los Angeles (47.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Suns are 29-14 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is posting 113.4 points per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived on defense, allowing just 111.6 points per contest (fourth-best).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.7% three-point percentage this season, the Suns are fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 13th in the league by making 12.3 threes per contest.

This year, Phoenix has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% from beyond the arc (29.4% of the team's baskets).

