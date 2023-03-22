Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 27 times.

Phoenix has had an average of 225 points in its games this season, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns have gone 37-33-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 29, or 69%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 29 of its 42 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Lakers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 27 38% 113.4 229.8 111.6 228.4 225.6 Lakers 42 58.3% 116.4 229.8 116.8 228.4 232.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Suns have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

When playing at home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-16-0).

The 113.4 points per game the Suns record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.8).

Phoenix has a 21-6 record against the spread and a 21-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.8 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 37-33 24-20 35-36 Lakers 35-37 26-25 35-37

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Lakers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 21-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 21-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 30-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 33-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-9

