Suns vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.
Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|230.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 27 times.
- Phoenix has had an average of 225 points in its games this season, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Suns have gone 37-33-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 29, or 69%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won 29 of its 42 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|27
|38%
|113.4
|229.8
|111.6
|228.4
|225.6
|Lakers
|42
|58.3%
|116.4
|229.8
|116.8
|228.4
|232.3
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Suns have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- When playing at home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-16-0).
- The 113.4 points per game the Suns record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.8).
- Phoenix has a 21-6 record against the spread and a 21-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.8 points.
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|37-33
|24-20
|35-36
|Lakers
|35-37
|26-25
|35-37
Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Suns
|Lakers
|113.4
|116.4
|19
|8
|21-6
|30-18
|21-7
|31-17
|111.6
|116.8
|4
|21
|30-20
|20-9
|33-17
|20-9
