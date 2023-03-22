Pacific Division opponents meet when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 24-11 overall.

The Lakers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 10th.

The 113.4 points per game the Suns average are only 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.8).

Phoenix has a 21-7 record when scoring more than 116.8 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are scoring 1.7 more points per game (114.2) than they are in road games (112.5).

In 2022-23, Phoenix is allowing 110.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 113.1.

When playing at home, the Suns are draining 0.5 more three-pointers per game (12.6) than in away games (12.1). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

Suns Injuries