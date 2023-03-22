Crypto.com Arena is where the Phoenix Suns (38-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) will clash on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Chris Paul and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Suns and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Suns' Last Game

The Suns lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 124-120, on Sunday. Booker was their leading scorer with 46 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 46 3 1 1 0 3 Chris Paul 14 6 13 3 1 2 Terrence Ross 12 4 1 1 0 2

Suns Players to Watch

Booker posts 28 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Paul posts 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig averages 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Damion Lee puts up 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Okogie averages 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 33.1 4.2 5 1.1 0.4 2.5 Chris Paul 12.8 4.6 9.9 1.9 0.1 1.5 Deandre Ayton 14.7 9.3 0.7 0.4 0.8 0 Josh Okogie 11.1 3.7 1.7 1.3 0.6 1.5 Torrey Craig 4.7 4.8 1.6 0.6 1.2 1.1

