The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.

Over the last 10 games for the Coyotes, their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has allowed 28 (they have a 6-1-3 record in those games). In 23 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (26.1% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Friday's game.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-435)

Avalanche (-435) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-2.4)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 27-33-12 record this season and are 7-12-19 in contests that have needed overtime.

Arizona has earned 27 points (9-7-9) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Coyotes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Arizona has six points (1-16-4) when scoring two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 55 points from those contests.

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 25 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-3-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 63 games, going 22-30-11 to register 55 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.78 27th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.43 24th 8th 33.1 Shots 25.7 32nd 18th 31.5 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 4th 24.9% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 21st

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

