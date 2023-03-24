Chris Paul will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Sacramento Kings.

Paul, in his most recent game (March 22 loss against the Lakers) posted 18 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Paul, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.6 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.5 Assists 9.5 9.1 9.6 PRA 29.5 27 26.9 PR 19.5 17.9 17.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Kings

Paul is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Kings are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Kings are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 26.5 assists per game.

The Kings give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 39 16 6 16 2 0 1 2/14/2023 37 17 5 19 1 0 2

