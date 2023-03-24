Coyotes vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) will aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-450)
|Coyotes (+360)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 63 times, and won 23, or 36.5%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +360 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 21.7% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona has played 35 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|228 (17th)
|Goals
|200 (26th)
|193 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (24th)
|55 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (21st)
|46 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (29th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over three times.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 10.3 goals, 2.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes' 200 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- They have a -47 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
