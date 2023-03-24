Friday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) and Maryland Terrapins (27-6) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 71-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 24.

The Terrapins are coming off of a 77-64 win against Arizona in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Maryland vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Maryland vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 71, Maryland 70

Maryland Schedule Analysis

The Terrapins' signature win of the season came in a 96-68 victory versus the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 21.

The Terrapins have 11 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Maryland has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Terrapins are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins

96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21

85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11

74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1

76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24

90-54 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 5

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 63-52 win on December 18, which was their best victory of the season.

The Fighting Irish have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 24) on March 3

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins average 79.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a +358 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Maryland's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this year, tallying 80.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 79.4 PPG.

The Terrapins are averaging 82.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 76.0 points per contest.

Maryland surrenders 70.1 points per game in home games, compared to 65.7 away from home.

The Terrapins have been scoring 81.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 79.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Notre Dame Performance Insights