Suns vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.
Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|239.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 14 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 239.5 points.
- The average over/under for Phoenix's matchups this season is 225.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Phoenix is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.
- The Suns have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.
- Phoenix has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|32
|44.4%
|120.9
|234.2
|118.5
|230.3
|236
|Suns
|14
|19.4%
|113.3
|234.2
|111.8
|230.3
|225.6
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-17-0). On the road, it is .514 (19-17-0).
- The Suns put up an average of 113.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Phoenix is 18-5 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|40-32
|18-16
|37-35
|Suns
|37-34
|9-7
|36-36
Suns vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Suns
|120.9
|113.3
|1
|18
|35-17
|18-5
|40-12
|18-6
|118.5
|111.8
|28
|4
|17-5
|34-20
|16-6
|37-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.