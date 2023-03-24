The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 239.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played 14 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 239.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Phoenix's matchups this season is 225.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Phoenix is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Suns have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.
  • Phoenix has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 32 44.4% 120.9 234.2 118.5 230.3 236
Suns 14 19.4% 113.3 234.2 111.8 230.3 225.6

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
  • Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-17-0). On the road, it is .514 (19-17-0).
  • The Suns put up an average of 113.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • Phoenix is 18-5 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 40-32 18-16 37-35
Suns 37-34 9-7 36-36

Suns vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Suns
120.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
35-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-5
40-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 18-6
118.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
17-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-20
16-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 37-17

