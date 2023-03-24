Suns vs. Kings Injury Report Today - March 24
The Phoenix Suns (38-34) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24 at Golden 1 Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.
The Suns dropped their most recent matchup 122-111 against the Lakers on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 33 points for the Suns in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|29.5
|6.7
|5.2
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Out
|Hip
|18.3
|10.1
|1.8
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus)
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ
Suns Season Insights
- The Suns' 113.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up.
- Phoenix has put together an 18-6 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Suns are putting up 117.4 points per game, 4.1 more than their season average (113.3).
- Phoenix makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.5. It shoots 37.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.
- The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions.
Suns vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4
|239.5
