The Phoenix Suns (38-34) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 49.4% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.4% from the field.

The Kings are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank sixth.

The Suns put up an average of 113.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

Phoenix is 18-6 when it scores more than 118.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 114.2 points per game at home, 1.7 more than away (112.5). On defense they concede 110.1 per game, 3.2 fewer points than on the road (113.3).

This year the Suns are picking up fewer assists at home (26.7 per game) than away (27.5).

Suns Injuries