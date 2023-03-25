Bismack Biyombo and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Biyombo tallied six points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 135-127 loss versus the Kings.

Now let's dig into Biyombo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 3.8 3.3 Rebounds 5.5 4 3.5 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 8.7 7.6 PR 12.5 7.8 6.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Bismack Biyombo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the 76ers

Biyombo has taken three shots per game this season and made 1.7 per game, which account for 2.4% and 3.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Biyombo's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.3 points per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 23.5 per game.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 11 0 4 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Biyombo or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.