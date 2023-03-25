Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 135-127 loss to the Kings (his previous action) Paul posted 15 points, six rebounds and 13 assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Paul, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 8.5 9.2 9.8 PRA 27.5 27.2 28.8 PR 18.5 18 19 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Chris Paul Insights vs. the 76ers

Paul is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Paul's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 23.5 per contest.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 14 2 2 2 0 0 2

