Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Booker, in his most recent game, had 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 135-127 loss to the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Booker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.2 33.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 4.6 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.5 PRA 39.5 38.3 42.6 PR 35.5 32.8 38.1 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



Devin Booker Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Devin Booker has made 10.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.9 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The 76ers allow 110.3 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 23.5 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 43 28 7 5 1 0 1

