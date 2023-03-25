On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (38-35) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH

BSAZ and NBCS-PH Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Suns have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.5 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers' +369 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 110.3 per outing (third in league).

The teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 222.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Phoenix has put together a 36-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 43 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 30 times.

Suns and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +475 +240 -2000 76ers +1000 +450 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.