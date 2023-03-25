Suns vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH.
Suns vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Suns 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Suns (35-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.9% of the time, 11% less often than the 76ers (43-30-0) this year.
- Phoenix (18-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Philadelphia (8-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (53.3%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (35 out of 73).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 29-14, a better mark than the 76ers have posted (11-10) as moneyline underdogs.
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is 18th in the NBA with 113.5 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 112.1 points allowed per contest.
- The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game.
- The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 12.3 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- So far this year, Phoenix has taken 63.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.3% from beyond the arc (29.2% of the team's baskets).
