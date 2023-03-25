The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH.

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH

BSAZ and NBCS-PH Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Suns 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Suns (35-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.9% of the time, 11% less often than the 76ers (43-30-0) this year.

Phoenix (18-14-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Philadelphia (8-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (53.3%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (35 out of 73).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 29-14, a better mark than the 76ers have posted (11-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 18th in the NBA with 113.5 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 112.1 points allowed per contest.

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 12.3 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

So far this year, Phoenix has taken 63.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.3% from beyond the arc (29.2% of the team's baskets).

