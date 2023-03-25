The Phoenix Suns (38-35) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-24) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and NBCS-PH. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: BSAZ and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -1.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 40 times.
  • Phoenix has an average total of 225.6 in its outings this year, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 37-35-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has won 29, or 69%, of the 42 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 28-11, a 71.8% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Suns have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Suns vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Suns vs 76ers Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 40 54.8% 113.5 228.9 112.1 222.4 225.8
76ers 40 54.8% 115.4 228.9 110.3 222.4 223.8

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over eight times.
  • In home games, Phoenix has a better record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-18-0).
  • The Suns score 113.5 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers allow.
  • When Phoenix totals more than 110.3 points, it is 32-14 against the spread and 33-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Suns and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 37-35 24-20 37-36
76ers 43-30 12-9 41-32

Suns vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns 76ers
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
32-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-11
33-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-5
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.3
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
30-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 35-12
33-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 36-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.